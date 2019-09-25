Intelligence committees reviewing Ukraine whistleblower report this afternoon in closed session

The House and Senate Intelligence Committees received the whistleblower complaint and related documents that sparked an impeachment inquiry into President Trump and reviewed them in a closed session on Wednesday afternoon.

Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Richard Burr, R-N.C., told Fox News he and several other members of the congressional intelligence panels were still in the process of reading the complaint, which raises red flags about a July 25 phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian leader.

The complaint alleges that Trump tried to persuade Ukrainian President Volodoymyr Zelensky to probe his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter for possible corruption in exchange for U.S. aid.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT WHO ENDORSED BIDEN SAYS IT'S TIME FOR HIM TO 'CLEAR UP' QUESTIONS ON SON'S UKRAINE DEALINGS

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. thanked the whistleblower for coming forward after reviewing the complaint and said that he "will do everything possible to protect you."

"I think that what this courageous individual has done has exposed serious wrongdoing," Schiff told Fox News as he left the SCIF on Wednesday."I think the travesty that this complaint was withheld as long as it was because it was an urgent matter. It is an urgent matter. And there was simply no basis to keep this from the committee."

"The idea that the Department of Justice would intervene to prevent it from getting to Congress. I think this throws the leadership of that department into ill refute."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. also told Fox News that the complaint "doesn't change anything about the urgency and the credibility of the issue, and we will press the DNI tomorrow to, you know, produce the full report."

Neither Schiff nor Swalwell would confirm the specifics of the complaint and related documents that they reviewed.

On a related note, the House is expected to vote on a resolution Wednesday to have the complaint by an unnamed member of the intelligence community be released to Congress before hearings on Thursday with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire are scheduled to take place.

Senate Intel Vice Chair Mark Warner said he's "still processing" the complaint he read but added, "it's going to make the testimony received tomorrow all that more important to get some questions cleared up."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that there will be a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. Dems have accused him of "unprecedented and highly inappropriate efforts" to discredit the whistleblower and violate the law by not sending the August complaint to Congress.

The White House released a summary of notes from the July 25 conversation between Trump and Zelensky in hopes of tamping down calls for impeachment.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Chad Pergram, Jason Donner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.