UK Trade Minister to apologize after leaked cables call Trump 'inept' and 'clumsy': report

The U.K.’s Trade Minister on Monday said he will apologize to Ivanka Trump after leaked diplomatic cables showed Britain’s ambassador to the United States describing President Trump as “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox is scheduled to meet with Ivanka Trump during his visit to Washington, Reuters reported.

“I will be apologizing for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behavior, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way,” Fox told BBC radio.

Ambassador Kim Darroch described the Trump administration as “diplomatically clumsy and inept” and said he doubted it would become “substantially more normal,” in one of several memos published by the Mail on Sunday.

Trump condemned Darroch, asserting that he has “not served the U.K. well,” and saying: “We are not big fans of that man.”

Fox also cautioned that the leak of confidential memos could damage relations between the two countries.

“Malicious leaks of this nature are unprofessional, unethical and unpatriotic and can actually lead to a damage to that relationship which can therefore affect our wider security interest,” Fox said.

