UK member of Parliament: 'Shameful' for Biden to claim Afghan troops ran

United Kingdom Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat lamented the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan while chastising President Biden for how he has blamed Afghan forces by accusing them of giving up.

Tugendhat, who served with NATO forces in Afghanistan and was decorated by the 82d Airborne, was dismayed by the disrespect shown to his fellow fighters by the American president.

"To see their commander in chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, to claim that they ran. It's shameful," Tugendhat said Wednesday during a session of the House of Commons.

"Those who have never fought for the colors they fly should be careful about criticizing those who have," he continued.

In a Monday address, Biden implied the Afghan forces who fought alongside the U.S. and its allies acted cowardly. He suggested they were to blame for the Taliban being able to swiftly retake control of the country as American forces withdrew, and used that as justification for pulling out of the country.

"Here's what I believe to my core," Biden said. "It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan's own armed forces would not." He added that U.S. forces bore "the brunt of the fighting" for the Afghans, despite Afghans suffering far more casualties.

Biden also rhetorically asked the American people how much longer the U.S. should have continued fighting Afghanistan's civil war, "when Afghan troops will not."

Tugendhat asserted that it is not armies that win wars. "It is nations that make war. Nations endure," he said. "Nations mobilize and muster, nations determine and have patience."