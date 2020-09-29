UFC's Jorge Masvidal to join Donald Trump Jr. for 'Fighters Against Socialism' bus tour

Star UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail for a series of events in the key battleground state of Florida this weekend ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to a report Tuesday.

Masvidal and Trump Jr. will participate in a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour on Saturday, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported. The duo will hold rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami with "numerous fighters” expected to participate, though it’s unclear who else plans to join Masvidal.

Masvidal is a Miami native and top contender in UFC’s welterweight division. The 35-year-old mixed martial artist confirmed the upcoming Trump campaign appearance on Twitter.

UFC'S DANA WHITE RIPS CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE

“The anti communism bus tour will be arriving at a city near you,” Masvidal tweeted.

Masvidal’s father defected from Cuba as a teenager to escape the Castro regime, according to TMZ. Earlier this month, Masvidal was in attendance at a “Latinos For Trump” event at Trump National Golf Club in Doral, where the president praised his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren in July 2019.

“That was the fastest [knockout],” Trump said at the event. “What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second… that’s a good return. Great to have you, man. I’m a big fan.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has developed a sizable following among UFC fighters since entering the political sphere. UFC President Dana White is a prominent Trump donor and spoke on his behalf at both the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Conventions.

Masvidal’s UFC rival, Colby Covington, is also a prominent Trump supporter, regularly wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat at events.