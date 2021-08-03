Two Texas Democrats arrested by Capitol Police in voting rights protest

Two Texas Democratic lawmakers were arrested by Capitol Police Tuesday for protesting "voter suppression" during a voting rights rally outside of the Supreme Court.

In a video posted to social media, Rep. Al Green can be seen standing next to Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds as the two are approached by Capitol Police while singing "We Shall Overcome."

One officer placed a green wristband on the U.S. congressman before escorting him away while another officer placed a band on Reynolds.

Fox News could not immediately reach either of the Houston-based lawmakers, but their arrests are just the latest in a series of Democrat-arrests issued during protests over voter legislation.

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee became the third Democratic lawmaker to be arrested last week, following the arrests of Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, last month.

Green posted a video of his arrest to Twitter Tuesday with the caption "#GoodTrouble, #NecessaryTrouble" – a mantra popularized by the late Congressman John Lewis who was arrested over 40 times during the civil rights movement.

Capitol Police told Fox News that three demonstrators were "arrested for crowding, obstructing, or incommoding," but they did not identify who the third individual was.

More than 100 state lawmakers were expected to appear at Tuesday’s protest in a move to push the Senate to pass the "For the People Act" and the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

Democrats and voting rights advocates argue the legislation will counter what they believe is a concerted effort by red states to restrict voting in Black and Brown communities.

Republicans have contested these claims and argue overhauling voting regulations are necessary to ensure secure elections.

Texas Democratic lawmakers have been in Washington, D.C. since July 12, when they fled the state to deny Republican lawmakers the ability to form a quorum and pass legislation that targeted Texas voting laws.

Despite fierce backlash from Republican leadership in Texas, the state lawmakers have remained in D.C. and met with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and top progressives in the House and Senate.

"Texas Democrats are still risking it all to protect our democracy -- including facing arrest for protesting to defend our right to vote," the state’s Democratic Party said Tuesday. "We proudly stand with Ron Reynolds and Al Green for being unapologetic voices for our rights during this movement."