Social media offers theories on what Pelosi read during State of the Union

As President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi couldn’t help but shift her attention on multiple occasions from the president to several pieces of paper she was holding.

Pelosi's interest in the papers caught the attention of many on social media, who wondered what she could be reading in the middle of Trump's address.

A spokesperson for the California Democrat confirmed it was a copy of Trump's speech, according to the New York Times. That didn't stop the internet users from formulating their own theories.

Others jokingly referred to the papers as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

Some suspected the House Speaker was just bored or catching up on the latest "Game of Thrones" episode.