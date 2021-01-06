Facebook and Twitter remove Trump video, citing risk of 'violence'

Facebook and Twitter removed President Trump's video message addressing Wednesday's riots due to the risk of "violence," as the president told protesters who stormed the Capitol to "go home," while maintaining the 2020 election had been "stolen."

The president posted a taped video on Wednesday afternoon as violent protests erupted on Capitol Hill during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election.

Twitter removed the video, as well as a second tweet, in which Trump claimed that the election was "unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," for the same reason.

TRUMP TELLS PROTESTERS TO 'GO HOME' MAINTAINS THE ELECTION WAS 'STOLEN' AMID VIOLENCE AT THE CAPITOL

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen wrote on Twitter.

Facebook initially flagged Trump's post with a label saying: "Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election." The company later removed the post altogether.

Facebook's removal of Trump's post came after Twitter flagged the same video and restricted engagement "due to the risk of violence," Fox News learned.

"In line with our Civic Integrity Policy and recent guidance, we have placed a label on the Tweet, and have significantly restricting engagement with the Tweet due to the risk of violence," a Twitter spokesman told Fox News. "This means this Tweet will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked."

Twitter’s flag on Trump’s video message stated: "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."

Twitter later removed both tweets.

"We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said in the video taped at the White House. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."

He added: "But you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anyone hurt."

The president went on to say that it is a "very tough period of time — there has never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country.

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people," Trump said. "We have to have peace."

Trump added: "So go home, we love you, you're very special, you’ve seen what happens, you’ve seen the way others are treated that are so bad, so evil. I know how you feel."

"But go home and go home in peace," he said.

The president’s video came as Republicans and Democrats alike slammed him for not condemning the violent protests.

TRUMP DIRECTS NATIONAL GUARD TO CAPITOL

The president directed the National Guard, mobilizing more than 1,800 troops and other federal law enforcement agencies to support Capitol Police.

Earlier, the president urged protesters to "stay peaceful" on Twitter.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" Trump tweeted.

The president’s tweets come as pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol, sending Congress into recess as they attempted to certify the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

The president spoke earlier in the day in Washington, D.C., to supporters, who later marched to the Capitol and mounted further pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to act on his own to decertify the results of the election and send them back to the states for recertification.

Pence, before the joint session of Congress began, said he did not believe, under the Constitution, that he had the authority to "unilaterally" accept or reject electoral votes.

The president slammed Pence on Twitter, saying he "didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify."

"USA demands the truth!" Trump tweeted.

Protesters from the pro-Trump rally descended on the Capitol, clashing with police and leading authorities to lock down the buildings.

Pence was rushed out of the House chamber.

Fox News has learned that a shooting victim was transported from the U.S. Capitol, as windows and doors were broken and guns were drawn on the House floor.