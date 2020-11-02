Twitter flags doctored video purportedly showing Biden addressing wrong state

A since-deleted doctored video of 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden made the rounds on Twitter over the weekend.

The video was altered to make Biden appear as though he were addressing Minnesotans while speaking to a crowd in Florida, playing on criticisms of the former vice president's memory.

'DECEPTIVELY EDITED' VIDEO CLAIMING TRUMP IS 'DISORIENTED' SLAMMED AS FALSE AFTER IT GOES VIRAL

"The Tweet ... was labeled in line with our Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News. After Twitter labeled the video to indicate that it was manipulated media, the user who originally posted the video deleted it, the spokesperson added.

Minnesota state Rep. Kurt Daudt shared the doctored video -- in which a sign was altered to read, "Tampa, Florida," instead of "Minnesota," where the video was first recorded -- on Twitter.

"Rep. Daudt, as you hopefully know by now, you're sharing a manipulated video," local journalist Tony Webster replied. "Biden was speaking in Minnesota, not Florida. Do you really not recognize the Minnesota State Fairgrounds? The 4-H Building is clearly in the background."

STEVE SCALISE REMOVES VIDEO ACCUSING BIDEN OF WANTING TO DEFUND POLICE AFTER BACKLASH OVER ALLEGED MANIPULATION

The video had more than a million views on Twitter on Sunday and was spreading quickly the weekend before the U.S. presidential election.

Several sources prove that Biden did not address the wrong state in his greeting and he was indeed in Minnesota.

It's not the first time Twitter users have spread manipulated media videos on the platform against Twitter's policies. The Trump campaign asked Twitter in September to label a deceptive ad from the Biden campaign that appeared to show Trump calling the coronavirus a hoax, which Twitter refused to do despite labeling several Trump campaign ads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump himself has shared manipulated media on the platform

The Associated Press contributed to this report.