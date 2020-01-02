Tulsi Gabbard surfs in frigid New Hampshire waters to ring in new year

Despite her low polling numbers, Democratic presidential primary hopeful Tulsi Gabbard spent New Year’s Day trying to prove to voters that her campaign isn’t a wipeout.

The Hawaii lawmaker celebrated the first day of 2020 by catching a few waves with some supporters.

Gabbard, however, didn’t paddle out into the famed surf of her home state, but instead in the frigid waters off the coast of New Hampshire where she enjoyed a session with a group of Granite State locals.

"There is absolutely no better way to start the day and to start the year," Gabbard told reporters in Hampton, N.H., shortly before grabbing her board and paddling out. "If we could go surfing every day, and bring everybody out, that'd be awesome."

To stave off the icy Atlantic Ocean water, Gabbard donned a thick wetsuit along with a neoprene hood, gloves and booties. Footage released by her campaign shows Gabbard cruising the whitewater toward the shore on a green surfboard.

Gabbard is well-known for her love of surfing, and many of her previous congressional campaign images feature her floating on a board in her home state of Hawaii.

Despite making headlines for voting present on both articles of impeachment brought against President Trump last month, Gabbard’s campaign has been floundering with polling that shows her in the single digits.

She failed to qualify for last month’s Democratic debate in Los Angeles and has yet to reach the minimum requirements to qualify for January’s debate in Iowa, which happens in just two weeks’ time.