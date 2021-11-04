Gabbard celebrates McAuliffe loss as rejection of efforts to 'separate us by race': 'Victory for all'

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard celebrated the Virginia gubernatorial loss of Democrat Terry McAuliffe as "a victory for all Americans."

"McAuliffe’s loss is a victory for all Americans. Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all," Gabbard tweeted Wednesday.

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated McAuliffe in the election Tuesday in a race that was initially anticipated to swing in favor of Democrats.

VIRGINIA PARENTS TO MCAULIFFE: OUR CONCERNS AREN'T JUST A ‘DIVISIVE’ YOUNGKIN CAMPAIGN TACTIC

The run took a turn for focusing on education in weeks leading up to Election Day, following the revelation of a sexual assault case at a Loudoun County public school.

McAuliffe also found himself mired in criticisms earlier this fall after 2019 comments resurfaced of him saying "diversity" and "inclusion" are "as important as" math and English in schools.

MCCONNELL: MCAULIFFE'S DEFEAT A 'REFERENDUM ON THE POPULARITY OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'

He tried to distance himself from the remarks in September, which only led to more outrage.

"I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," he said at the time. A Fox News poll found that a majority of Virginia parents say that parents "should be telling schools what to teach."

Youngkin said after his win on Tuesday that his campaign became a "movement led by parents."

"[W]hen [parents] heard Terry McAuliffe say…that parents don't have a role in their kids' education…this ceased to be a campaign, and it started to be a movement led by parents," Youngkin said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight ." "And while the kitchen table issues that are so important to all Virginians - low taxes and safe communities and great jobs - continued to be very much front and center, education really did become the top issue in this election."

VIRGINIA MOMS AND DADS SAY YOUNGKIN VICTORY A WIN FOR PARENTAL RIGHTS

Parents in Virginia backed up his comments, celebrating his campaign as one that valued "the importance of family."

"Glenn Youngkin's victory showcases the Commonwealth's desire to elect a public servant instead of a political servant," Elizabeth Perrin, a Virginia mother, told Fox News. "What we have seen is the importance of family values and parental rights in our education system.

"It has been great to see how the importance of our children's education and the parents matter movement has brought so many people together," Brandon Michon, a father of three who has spoken out at Loudoun County School Board meetings for months, told Fox News on Tuesday night. "This is Virginia's opportunity to raise the bar, and we will be doing it with Glenn Youngkin as governor."

Republican leaders are also analyzing the defeat of McAuliffe as a referendum on President Biden’s administration and liberal policies.

