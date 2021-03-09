Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Tulsi Gabbard blasts cancel culture: 'We see the final expression of it in Islamic terrorist groups'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tulsi Gabbard: 'We see the final expression of cancel culture in Islamic terrorist groups'Video

Tulsi Gabbard: 'We see the final expression of cancel culture in Islamic terrorist groups'

Former Hawaii Democratic congresswoman calls for freedom of thought, on 'Fox News Primetime'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, ripped cancel culture in an interview on "Fox News Primetime" on Tuesday, telling host Trey Gowdy the ultimate expression of the tenets of "cancel culture" have been shown by Islamic terrorist groups who behead their critics:

Let’s look down the path and say where does this cancel culture lead us? You see the final expression of cancel culture in Islamist terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda who basically go and behead those who they deem to be infidels or heretics in order to silence them, in order to protect others from being misled by those heretical ideas in the eyes of ISIS or Al Qaeda.

And so, when we look at cancel culture here at home, we see those efforts to cancel or silence those that they don’t want the people to hear from. Those who may offer a different idea than the one that those in power want people to see or to hear or to be exposed to. When we look at the foundations of our democracy, this is the danger of where this path leads us unless we as individuals stand up against it. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics