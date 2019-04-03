Tucker Carlson roasts Mexican official over his country's treatment of immigrants

Fox News' Tucker Carlson became frustrated Wednesday night when a Mexican state-level official refused to address how the Mexican government treats illegal immigrants -- or even address the official's own past comments that Carlson described as "hostile" toward the U.S.

“Why not let them stay forever? Vote in your elections? But remain Guatemalan and Hondurans ... Why don’t you let them do that?" Carlson said to Juan Hernandez, secretary of migrant and foreign affairs for the Mexican state of Guanajuato.

"And they can account for a third of your population? Why would that be bad? Why are you kicking them out after a year?” Carlson continued on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

“These are individuals escaping hunger and violence. ... These are good people. Looking for a better life. These good people, these are not bad people,” Hernandez responded.

“Please answer my question. They’re in Mexico. Why are you kicking them out? They’re good people who just want to work,” Carlson pressed.

Hernandez paused before adding, “Mexico today has now deported more people to Central America than the U.S. has.”

The immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border continues to be a top political topic as President Trump threatens to shut down “large sections” of the border and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen compares the crisis to a "Cat 5" hurricane.

Carlson earlier told Hernandez the Mexican government was “clearly hostile to American interests,” and asked the Mexican official about comments he made in the past, including saying that the “Mexican population is 100 million in Mexico and 23 million who live in the United States ... We are a united nation."

“I wonder if a government takes that position, that it’s sending foreign nationals into your country,” Carlson told Hernandez. “That’s a hostile act. So why are we sending money to a country committing hostile acts against us?”

“No no, it’s not a hostile act at all,” Hernandez said, laughing off the comments he said were from 15 years ago.

“The United States and Mexico are friends, they are partners.”

Carlson grew frustrated with conversation, saying, “You can lie about it all you want. But it is. Why are we paying you money?”

“Don’t call me a liar, my friend. Let’s talk about these immigrants,” Hernandez said before the conversation became repetitive.