Tucker Carlson calls out Fauci’s ‘bizarre’ claim that his critics are against science

Fox News' Tucker Carlson ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci for claiming during a recent interview on MSNBC that he has been "following the science" and alleging that so-called "attacks" against him are also aimed at science.

"This is a perfect distillation of what we just lived through for the past year and a half," Carlson told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"It is bizarre," noted Carlson. "He imagines that questioning science is attacking science."

After Fauci claimed that science is "under attack," Carlson pushed back, arguing Fauci "imagines that sincere questions are the same as criticism."

"Science is not a book that you check out of the library or look up on Wikipedia. Science is a way of thinking and it begins with deep skepticism about what we think we know. You commit to science when you take nothing for granted, when you ask hard questions," argued Carlson.



"We think this works, how do we know that it works? That’s what science is," Carlson asserted. "So here is a guy who represents science, who imagines that questions are an attack on science."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that much of the criticism against him over the past year amounted to "attacking science," saying all his public health recommendations had been rooted in fact.

In a sympathetic interview with MSNBC's Chuck Todd, Fauci responded to Republican criticisms of him based on released emails last week that delved into his public health recommendations such as on masks, financial links between his federal health agency and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and his early doubts of the "lab-leak" idea that's become increasingly viewed as a credible origin.

"A lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science," Fauci said. "Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was pushback against me, so if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science, and anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that."

Carlson continued to rail against Fauci's "bizarre" claim that "science is under attack."

"He’s instantly disqualified himself as a scientist," Carlson maintained. "You’re a federal bureaucrat. Answer the questions: do masks work? Tell us the truth, where is the study? How do you know they work? That is science, those questions."

"We commit more science on a talk show in cable news than he does. It’s incredible," concluded Carlson.

