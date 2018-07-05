Trump's Supreme Court pick needs Senate approval: A look at the confirmation process

Senators are making their final arguments ahead of a crucial vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been embroiled in controversy over decades-old sexual assault allegations.

Friday's vote is a procedural one to end the debate, and some fence-sitting senators could conceivably vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but still hold out their support ahead of a final confirmation roll call over the weekend.

Trump officially tapped Kavanaugh on July 9 – less than two weeks after Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement from the bench. A few women, including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct just before lawmakers were all but set to vote to confirm him to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

From how the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing works to the actual vote, read on for a look at the confirmation process Kavanaugh will go through.

The hearing

Once the president announces his nomination to the Court, the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing for the nominee to provide testimony and answer questions. This hearing can take multiple days.

After the hearing, the committee will vote, and it typically recommends the nominee to the full Senate for a vote. The committee can give a favorable or unfavorable recommendation – or none at all.

In 1991, Justice Clarence Thomas was sent to the Senate for a vote without a recommendation – favorable or not – from the Judiciary Committee. Robert Bork was sent to the full floor with an unfavorable recommendation in 1987; the full Senate ultimately did not confirm him.

The vote

For the Supreme Court nominee to be confirmed, he or she needs to receive a simple majority of 51 votes.

But this wasn’t always the case.

Senate Republicans deployed the so-called “nuclear option” in 2017 to ensure Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to the nation’s highest court. This changed the rules, allowing a nominee to be confirmed with only 51 votes instead of 60.

Currently, there are 51 Republican senators and 49 Democrats (which includes two independents who caucus with Senate Democrats).

If there is a tie on the Senate floor, Vice President Mike Pence would break it, and he would be more than likely vote for Trump’s nominee.

