Trump’s New Hampshire rally postponed because of Tropical Storm Fay

President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday in New Hampshire is being postponed to another day because of expected bad weather on the East Coast, officials said Friday.

“The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump 2020 communications director

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Friday it will be delayed by a week or two.

The rally -- the president's second since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation in March -- was scheduled to be held outdoors on the tarmac at Portsmouth International Airport in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire, a key general election battleground state.

The first rally in Tulsa, Okla., was held indoors at an arena.

The Trump reelection campaign had said on Thursday that Air Force One – one of the most iconic symbols of the presidency and the power that comes with it – was going to be the backdrop for the president’s rally.

The planned taxiing of Air Force One up to rally site and the use of the plane as a backdrop may be a test run for future rallies as the president campaigns this summer and autumn for a second four-year term in the White House.

New Hampshire, which for a century has held the first primary in the race for the White House, has also for a generation been an important battleground state in general elections.

Four years ago Trump was edged out by less than 3,000 votes by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for the state's four electoral votes.

Fox News' Matt Leach contributed to this report.