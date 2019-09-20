Trumps hosts Australian prime minister for rare state dinner in Rose Garden

President Trump, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and guests will dine on Dover sole and summer squash as U.S. military bands fill the air with music in the green and gold-themed Rose Garden Friday night for only the second state dinner of the Trump White House.

“The first lady and I are honored to welcome you and Jennifer to the White House, and we look forward to hosting you for a State Dinner tonight in the Rose Garden,” the president told Morrison during a pomp-filled military arrival ceremony Friday. “It will be quite something.”

According to the first lady’s office, which planned the dinner, the colors for the visit are green and gold, Australia’s national colors. Unlike traditional state dinners past, this one is planned to be held outdoors, under a crisp autumn sky.

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP UNVEILS WHITE HOUSE RESTORATION PROJECTS BEFORE STATE VISIT

State dinner menu First Course Sunchoke ravioli Reggiano cream Shaved summer vegetables Main Course Dover sole with parsley crisps Zucchini squash blossoms Fennel mousseline Baby garlic rouille Dessert Lady apple tart Calvados ice cream

The White House said the evening’s performance will be the largest gathering of premier military musicians for a state dinner at the White House, including musical groups from the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.

The menu will include sunchoke ravioli with reggiano cream and shaved summer vegetables; Dover sole, roasted whole, then fileted and accented with fennel mousseline; and green and yellow summer squash blossoms, picked Thursday. The dessert is lady apple tart with calvados ice cream.

For wine, guests are being served a Spring Mountain Sauvignon Blanc 2017 out of the Napa Valley and the Argyle Pinot Noir “Reserve” 2016 from Australia.

The full guest list and first lady’s gown details will be released at the beginning of the dinner, the White House said.

But Australian pro golfer Greg Norman, a friend and sometime golf partner of Trump's, is expected among the invited guests. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri is also among members of Congress who accepted a coveted invitation.

Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman and CEO of FOX Corp., will attend the dinner.

Friday's will be just the second state dinner of Trump's administration and the first in more than a year. By comparison, he's had state visits to Japan and Britain this year, in addition to other such visits in his first two years in office, including to Beijing on what China billed as a "state visit, plus."

Trump's first state visit went to French President Emmanuel Macron last year.

As he arrived in Washington on Thursday night, Morrison said he looked forward to celebrating 100 years of "mateship" between the U.S. and Australia.

"There are many larger, I suppose, more powerful friends that America has, but they know that they do not have a more sure and steadfast friend than Australia," he told reporters who accompanied him to Washington. "And so I'm looking forward to spending time with our American friends here over the next few days and celebrating our tremendous relationship."

Trump and Morrison will spend part of Sunday together when they tour a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Beyond socializing, the leaders held talks Friday on the military, intelligence and economic issues, focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.