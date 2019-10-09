Trump celebrates young African immigrant's prayer at White House: 'So amazing!'

After President Trump finished his speech to the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House, a young woman in attendance yelled something that stopped the president in his tracks.

"Let me pray for you," Mahalet, an Ethiopian immigrant adopted by a Christian family in Indiana, said. Trump stopped the music and brought her up on stage to the presidential podium, according to Justin Wilson, who attended the Turning Point USA event.

“I’m not really good with prayers or anything like that but I just want to say thank you, Mr. President," she said, "and I know we have a political warfare right now, but I strongly believe that it is a spiritual one as well."

“And I want to make sure that, I mean, I know that Americans are gonna wake up and we’re gonna get back to looking to God instead of social media and we’re gonna look back to Jesus because Jesus saves and this country was founded upon the Constitution, was built on godly principles and we’re gonna fight for that,” she added. “And I just want to encourage you guys to pray every day for this nation.”

Then she began her prayer, saying "I love God and I want to pray real quick."

“Dear God, I’m not really good at this,” Mahalet said, laughing. “But I just want to say thank you so much for giving us this opportunity to be in the White House. Thank you for giving us a great leader like Trump, Mr. Donald Trump, and I would like to thank you for waking up our nation.”

Photos of the event show Trump looking at Mahalet with a smile as she delivered the passionate prayer.

"God, I believe that you gave him to us and I believe that he’s gonna accomplish so much more. I know you have more for us...Jesus I ask you to protect us and walk with us and in Jesus’ name."

She finished to a room full of applause: "The enemy tries to attack us every day...and he has no room, no more, and that's all I have to say."

Trump gave her a hug and tweeted out "So amazing!" Wednesday after Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer at TPUSA, shared a video of the prayer online.