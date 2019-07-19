West Virginia lawmaker calls out Trump for ‘using Lord’s name in vain’ during rally

A West Virginia lawmaker is upset with "distasteful comments" President Trump made during his North Carolina rally. But it had nothing to do with the "send her back" crowd chants directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that the president disavowed Thursday.

Democratic state Sen. Paul Hardesty, a conservative Trump supporter from coal country, sent a letter to the president saying he was "appalled" the leader of the free world used "god-damn" not once, but twice, during his Wednesday night rally.

The first time was in reference to a business person whom Trump didn't get along with that reluctantly agreed he is prospering under the Trump administration. Otherwise, he would've been "god-damn poor," Trump said. The second time Trump used it was in reference to how hard the U.S. military would strike Iran if it comes to it.

It didn't sit well with the West Virginia lawmaker.

"There is no place in society -- anywhere, anyplace and at any time -- where that type of language should be used or handled," Hardesty wrote. "Your comments were not presidential. I know in my heart that you are better than that."

Hardesty concluded by telling Trump to remember it's "In God We Trust" in the United States, "not curse."

But the Democratic lawmaker, despite his criticism of Trump, said he remains a supporter today and urged Trump to "reflect on your comments and never utter those words again."

Trump, largely elected by evangelical Christians, has said he will fight for religious freedom. His support has increased among evangelicals, largely because of nominating conservative judges, moving the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and because of his anti-abortion policies.