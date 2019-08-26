Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump: We’re not looking for regime change in Iran

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Trump meets world leaders in France for G7 summitVideo

Trump meets world leaders in France for G7 summit

The gathering of world leaders plan to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from the global economy to climate change.

President Trump on Monday said the U.S. is not seeking regime change in Iran and told reporters at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, that he hopes to see a strong Iran.

Trump’s comments came after a day of tense meetings with his European counterparts about how best to approach Iran and the recent tensions in the region. On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit at the summit at the behest of French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump insisted that he knew about Zarif’s appearance but did not meet with him.

Eric Shawn: Iran's 'stupid diplomats' try againVideo

“I knew he was coming in and I respected the fact that he was coming in. And we’re looking to make Iran rich again, let them be rich, let them do well, if they want,” Trump said, according to Reuters. “Or they can be poor as can be. And I tell you what, I don’t think it’s acceptable the way they are being forced to live in Iran,”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has said in the past that the U.S. is not interested in a Tehran regime change. He told  Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo  Abe that the U.S. is “looking for no nuclear weapons.”

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.