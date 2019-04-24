Trump vows he’d take impeachment fight to Supreme Court

President Trump on Wednesday vowed he would go all the way to the Supreme Court if the “partisan” Democrats try to impeach him, asserting there are “no crimes by me at all” following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“The Mueller Report, despite being written by Angry Democrats and Trump Haters, and with unlimited money behind it ($35,000,000), didn’t lay a glove on me. I DID NOTHING WRONG. If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Not only are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” there are no Crimes by me at all. All of the Crimes were committed by Crooked Hillary, the Dems, the DNC and Dirty Cops - and we caught them in the act! We waited for Mueller and WON, so now the Dems look to Congress as last hope!”

The president’s tweets come as congressional Democrats debate whether to initiate impeachment proceedings against him. During a conference call on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with her leadership team, was clear that there were no immediate plans to move forward with impeachment.

DEM LEADERS REJECT IMMEDIATE IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS

A source told Fox News that the decision was made on a call involving more than 170 Democratic members, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

“We have to save our democracy,” Pelosi said, according to sources. “This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about saving our democracy. If it is what we need to do to honor our responsibility to the Constitution—if that’s the place the facts take us, that’s the place we have to go.”

She added that they “don’t have to go to articles of impeachment to obtain the facts, the presentation of facts.”

The call came just days after Attorney General Bill Barr released Mueller’s report.

The special counsel, after a nearly two-year investigation, did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. But the report revealed an array of controversial actions and requests made by the president that were examined as part of Mueller’s investigation’s obstruction inquiry. Despite the findings, Mueller did not come to a conclusion on the matter of whether the president obstructed justice.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the evidence found in the investigation was “not sufficient” to establish an obstruction-of-justice charge. But Mueller’s report seemingly left the decision on obstruction up to Congress—intensifying their already existing investigations into the president.

MUELLER REPORT REVEALS CLASHES IN TRUMP'S INNER CIRCLE OVER RUSSIA PROBE

Despite Pelosi’s calls to focus on their legislative agenda, several committees are leading sweeping Trump-focused probes.

Cummings’ committee is leading an investigation into the controversial security clearance process for Trump administration officials, and also subpoenaing materials related to the president’s personal finances. Last week, Cummings vowed to subpoena Trump’s accountant.

Meanwhile, Schiff’s committee is investigating the president’s foreign business dealings and Russian election meddling, maintaining that despite the results of Mueller’s probe, there is evidence of collusion.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., whose committee would lead impeachment proceedings, has moved to subpoena former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who, according to Mueller’s report, resisted Trump’s demands that he pursue the special counsel's removal.

Nadler discussed the subpoena and announced that McGahn will be the first witness in a new series of public hearings based on the Mueller report and Democrats' other related document requests. As of Tuesday, though, the White House was working to block McGahn’s testimony before the panel.

“Obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable,” Nadler said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” adding his committee would “see where the facts lead us.”

The president's tweets, though, referred to alleged misconduct on part of the FBI and Justice Department at the beginning of the Russia investigation. Barr announced that he is reviewing that conduct, after stating that he believes "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz is also reviewing alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), and is expected to release his findings in the coming weeks.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.