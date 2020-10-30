Trump vows ‘comeback’ in campaign’s closing message, claims Biden will ‘lock down your state’

President Trump told supporters in Michigan on Friday that Democratic rival Joe Biden would “eradicate the economy” while he would “eradicate the virus,” as he delivered his closing message in the remaining days of the election.

The presidential competitors are both crisscrossing the Midwest on Friday in a last-ditch battle for the vote before Tuesday. Both candidates will visit Wisconsin and Minnesota, while Trump is visiting Michigan and Biden will visit Iowa.

“Joe Biden is going to lock down your state, wipe out your factories, ship your jobs to China, punish your family with a $4 trillion tax hike, eliminate private healthcare, and send your state into a deep depression,” Trump warned Michiganders in Waterford.

“Joe Biden is promising a long, dark and painful winter. I am delivering the Great American Comeback!” he promised.

While Trump's Michigan supporters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the 34-degree weather, Biden is holding socially-distanced events and drive-in rallies.

"I'm watching these Biden rallies, it's like there's nobody. They say they want to do it that way, of course, but the problem is nobody shows up. At least he's doing a rally, he got out of the basement," Trump said.

Trump has frequently pitched Tuesday's election as a high-stakes choice between a "socialist hellhole" under Biden and the "American Dream" under him.

“Joe Biden's plan will delay the vaccine, postpone therapies, crash the economy, and shut down our entire country,” Trump said. “Biden wants to keep everyone locked up - even young Americans who are at extremely low risk from the virus.”

The Democratic nominee has not ruled out shuttering businesses again to slow the spread of coronavirus, instead pledging to "let science drive our decisions.” However, most lockdown decisions occur at the state level.

The president called on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to "open up" the state. A "lock her up" chant broke out among the crowd.

"They blame me every time that happens. Every time I mention her name," he said.

The FBI intercepted a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor earlier this month, and Whitmer blamed Trump's "violent rhetoric" for putting her in danger.

Trump turned to Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. "Kah-ma-la, you have to pronounce it exactly right otherwise she gets very upset, even though she can't pronounce it right," he said.

As civil unrest picked back up in Pennsylvania following the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., Trump provided a contrast.

“Biden is the candidate of rioters, looters, gun-grabbers, flag-burners, lobbyists, and special interests,” he said. “I am the candidate of police officers, middle-class families, and law-abiding, hardworking American patriots.”

The president then warned that a Biden administration would turn Michigan into “a refugee camp.”

The number of refugees coming into the state significantly dropped under Trump. Michigan took in 4,258 refugees in fiscal year 2016, President Obama’s last full fiscal year in office, compared to 647 in the 2018 fiscal year.

“Biden has pledged a staggering 700 percent increase in refugees from the most dangerous terror hot spots on earth -- including Syria, Somalia and Yemen. The Biden Plan will turn Michigan into a refugee camp,” Trump said.

Turning to his record with African Americans, Trump said that Biden had “betrayed African American community” for the 47 years he held public office.

“Under our Platinum Plan we will create 3 million new jobs for Black Americans, restore safety to every neighborhood, and we will deliver school choice to every parent in America.” Trump has frequently referred to school choice as the “civil rights issue of all-time in this country.”

The Platinum Plan is a $500 billion plan that would aim to increase access to capital in Black communities, help to create 500,000 new Black-owned businesses, and help to create 3 million new jobs for African Americans. Rapper Lil Wayne made waves on social media Thursday when he revealed he’d met with the president and supported the plan.