Trump argues wall would prevent violent crime during visit to US-Mexico border

President Trump on Thursday argued a border wall would prevent human trafficking and other violent crimes after arriving in Texas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, amid stalled negotiations with Democrats over the partial government shutdown.

Trump, accompanied by elected officials and border agents, delivered remarks at a border patrol station in McAllen. The president spoke in front of a table of items border agents have seized, including a rifle, handguns, a plastic bag full of cash and black-taped bricks of heroin and meth.

“If we had a barrier of any kind, a powerful barrier, whether it’s steel or concrete...We would stop it cold,” Trump said of human trafficking. The president then took part in a briefing by border agents.

Air Force One arrived at McAllen International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. local time in Texas. Later in the afternoon, the president was expected to visit the Rio Grande.

The president famously promised during the 2016 campaign that Mexico would pay for the border wall. Though he’s demanding $5.7 billion in U.S. taxpayer money to pay for the wall, the president argued Mexico could still contribute to it indirectly.

“When I say Mexico’s going to pay for the wall...I didn’t say they’re going to write me a check for 10 billion or 20 billion," Trump said Thursday. "If Congress approves this trade bill, they’ll pay for the wall many times over. When I say Mexico’s going to pay for the wall, that’s what I mean."

Before leaving the White House for Texas, the president insisted he is still willing to declare a national emergency if Congress doesn’t approve funding for a barrier along the border.

"I have the absolute right to declare a national emergency,” Trump told reporters. “The lawyers have so advised me. I'm not prepared to do that yet, but if I have to, I will.”

TRUMP WALKS OUT OF BORDER SECURITY MEETING AFTER PELOSI REJECTS WALL PITCH

The National Emergencies Act grants the president broad authority to declare emergencies, which could clear a path for the White House to move ahead with building a wall.

The visit comes on the 20th day of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown affecting nearly 800,000 federal workers. Funding has lapsed for some parts of the government, as Congress has been unable to pass a spending bill. Trump is funding for a border wall in the spending package, something Democrats are rejecting.

On Wednesday, Trump walked out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Pelosi again rejected supporting new funding for a border wall.

On Tuesday, the president addressed the nation from the Oval Office about the situation at the border, with Trump declaring a “humanitarian and security crisis." But Democratic congressional leaders responded by saying Trump was working to “manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How the two sides will bridge this difference – and how long they will resist a compromise – has been unclear. The mounting impact of the partial shutdown, including federal workers' paychecks and national parks services, is likely to increase pressure on Congress and the White House to forge a deal in the coming days.

Trump has told congressional leaders the standoff could last months, even years, as he demanded Washington take action to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, drugs and criminals crossing the border. The president tweeted Thursday that because of the shutdown, he is cancelling his planned trip this month to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.