Trump visits Dayton, El Paso after mass shootings, while facing protests

President Trump landed in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday to pay his respects and offer his support on the first part of a trip to two communities devastated by mass shootings over the weekend that left at least 31 people dead and dozens injured -- but Trump was greeted by protesters attempting to partially blame him for the murders.

Trump met with first responders and hospital staff at Miami Valley Hospital, as well as families and victims of the shootings. Nine people were killed when police say gunman Connor Betts opened fire outside a crowded bar on Sunday.

TRUMP COMPLAINS OF DOUBLE STANDARD IN SHOOTING RESPONSE, CITES APPARENT LIBERAL VIEWS OF OHIO GUNMAN

Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, is scheduled to then fly to El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed by gunman Patrick Crusius at a Walmart.

Trump said before departing the White House that the visits are an opportunity to meet with those affected by the shootings and "to congratulate some of the police and law enforcement, the job they've done is incredible, really incredible."

But the visit to Dayton was marked also by protests from those opposed to Trump's visit. As the motorcade arrived at the hospital, one protester held a sign “End This Terror” and gave the motorcade a middle finger. Protesters also gathered in front of a “Trump baby” balloon. His visit to El Paso was likely to face similar protests -- as well as fierce opposition from local Democratic lawmakers.

Trump has come under intense criticism from Democrats and media pundits in the wake of the shooting for both his alleged inaction on gun control and also for his rhetoric on immigration -- which critics have linked to the El Paso shooting.

Those critics have cited reports that Crusius was a white nationalist who penned a manifesto against Hispanic immigrants, and that he described the migrants coming across the southern border as an “invasion” of Texas. Trump has used similar rhetoric in his remarks about the migration crisis at the border.

But, speaking to reporters as he boarded Marine One at the White House earlier Wednesday, Trump countered those criticisms by citing reports that Betts -- the shooter in Dayton -- supported Antifa, along with Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. The Associated Press reported that a Twitter account believed to be from gunman Connor Betts showed tweets labeling himself a “leftist,” bemoaning the election of Trump, supporting Warren and encouraging people to cut fences of immigrant detention centers.

TRUMP TRASHES BETO O'ROURKE, TELLS HIM TO 'BE QUIET' AHEAD OF EL PASO VISIT

“The Dayton situation, he was a fan of Antifa, he was a fan of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, nothing to do with Trump, but nobody ever mentions that,” Trump said, adding that he doesn’t blame either Sanders or Warren for that shooting, instead saying the shooters were “sick people.”

He has also sparred with El Paso native Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday night -- who he told to “be quiet” after O’Rourke compared his rhetoric to that found in Nazi Germany -- and former Vice President Joe Biden, who compared Trump’s rhetoric to that of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace. On Wednesday, Trump called Biden "incompetent."

However, he told reporters that he was trying to stay out of the political fray.

"My critics are political people, they’re trying to make points in many cases they're running for president and are very low in the polls,” he said. “These are people looking for political gain, and I don't think they’re getting it and, as much as possible, I've tried to stay out of it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the issue of gun control, Trump said that there is a “strong appetite” for legislation on background checks in Congress and he had had "plenty of talks" with members of congressional leadership.

“I’m looking to do background checks, I think background checks are important, I don't want to put guns into the hands of mentally unstable people or people with rage or hate, sick people...I’m all for it,” he said.