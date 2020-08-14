Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump to visit brother Robert at New York hospital

President Trump 'has a very good relationship with his brother,' an administration official says

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Trump is expected to travel to New York on Friday to visit his brother Robert Trump, who is said to be very ill, in the hospital.

A senior administration official said Friday that the president “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

The president is expected to travel on Marine One to New York City on Friday afternoon.

Robert Trump, seen in November 2016 with his brother, Donald Trump, then the president-elect, in New York City.

Robert Trump, seen in November 2016 with his brother, Donald Trump, then the president-elect, in New York City. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S BROTHER TRYING TO STOP MARY TRUMP'S FAMILY TELL-ALL BOOK 

The president’s brother reportedly was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for more than a week earlier this summer.

Robert Trump, right, with Donald Trump and sister Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, N.J., in April 1990.

Robert Trump, right, with Donald Trump and sister Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, N.J., in April 1990. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images, File)

Robert Trump last month filed a lawsuit seeking to block publication of their niece Mary Trump’s tell-all book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough.”

ROBERT TRUMP SEEKS TO BLOCK PUBLICATION OF MARY TRUMP BOOK

Robert Trump, at the time, said he was “deeply disappointed” in his niece’s decision to write the memoir and that he and the “entire family” were “so proud of my wonderful brother, the president.”

Fox News' Kristina Biddle contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeSingman.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election