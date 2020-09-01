Trump says he doesn't want his supporters to confront left-wing protesters

President Trump condemned the violence in Democratic-run cities, telling "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night it should be handled by law enforcement.

When host Laura Ingraham asked the president if he wanted his supporters to confront the left-wing protesters, Trump responded, "Oh, I don't want them to."

"Leave it to law enforcement," he said.

TRUMP SUGGESTS 'SOME VERY STUPID RICH PEOPLE' ARE FUNDING PROTEST GROUPS, RIOTERS AT RNC AND ACROSS US

"But my supporters are wonderful, hardworking, tremendous people," Trump said, "and they turn on the television set and they look at a Portland or they look at a Kenosha before I got involved and stopped it."

CNN'S DON LEMON PRAISES BIDEN AFTER URGING HIM TO CONDEMN RIOTS: HE PUT TRUMP 'ON HIS HEELS'

Trump slammed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as "incompetent" after the Democrat blamed Trump for the violent confrontation that led to the killing of a Patriot Prayer supporter in the Oregon city over the weekend.

"I've offered to send in the National Guard. I've offered to send in anybody they want," Trump said. "I could put that [unrest] out in 45 minutes and it would stop. And I think the people of Portland and the people of Oregon, I know it's a liberal state -- considered liberal -- they're tired of it. They're tired of having, of living with this curse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also responded to Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who called on the president to scrap his planned trip to Kenosha to inspect the damage from rioting that followed the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

"[I'm going] because I am a tremendous fan of law enforcement and I want to thank the law enforcement. They've done a good job," he said. "And when the governor says that I shouldn't come or he'd prefer that I not come, I'm the one that called him and said, 'Tony, you got to bring out the National Guard.' [And he said] 'Well, I don't really want to do it.'"