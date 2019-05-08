Trump bashes 'disgraceful' Venezuela crisis at Florida rally

At a rally in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, President Trump addressed the political crisis in Venezuela calling the situation "disgraceful."

"This was one of the wealthiest countries really in the world. And now they're living so badly, so dangerously," Trump told the crowd.

POMPEO RIPS SUPPORT FOR VENEZUELA'S MADURO

Disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has fallen under increasing international pressure after being re-elected last year in a contest critics call rigged. Russia, China and Cuba, among other countries, have supported Maduro, while the U.S. and more than 50 other nations have backed and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Tuesday, Vice President Pence said the U.S. would extend sanctions to all members of Venezuela's Supreme Court if they continue to prop up Maduro. The U.S. already has put sanctions on about 150 officials and businesses in the country. On the same day, the court opened a criminal investigation against six opposition lawmakers for allegedly "betraying the homeland" and "instigating an insurrection" following last week's failed uprising.

"So many people are dying and we're working hard on that problem and we're being tough," Trump said. "It's not fair what's happening to those people, great people."

