Trump, using ‘Game of Thrones’-style meme, teases border wall

President Trump unveiled another “Game of Thrones”-style image of himself on social media Thursday, with this one referring to his campaign-promised border wall.

The Instagram post features the president with the phrase: “The Wall Is Coming.”

The image was shared shortly after Trump made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, where he made another pitch for Congress to provide funding for the wall.

Money for the barrier along the U.S. southern border has been a source of disagreement amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, which began on Dec. 22.

"We need protection in our country," the president told the White House press corps. "The people of our country want it. I have never had so much support as I have in the last week over my stance for border security, for border control and for, frankly, the wall or the barrier. I have never had anything like it in terms of calls coming in, in terms of people writing and tweeting and doing whatever they have to do. I've never had this much support."

Another “Game of Thrones”-style poster featuring Trump made its way into a Cabinet meeting Wednesday via a print-out that was placed on the table in front of the president.

The poster contains the warning "Sanctions Are Coming" — a spoof of the Stark family's iconic phrase "Winter Is Coming." It was first debuted on Trump's Twitter account on Nov. 2, as the Trump administration prepared to announce new sanctions from the "Westeros Wing" on Iran, completing the removal of the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal.

During Wednesday's meeting, Trump spoke about a number of issues, including the partial shutdown.

While it wasn’t immediately clear why the poster made an appearance, Trump did provide an update on Iran.

“Iran is a much different country than it was when I became president," Trump said, according to The Washington Post. “Iran is in trouble."

