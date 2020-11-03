Trump says US is 'most difficult country to deal with,' reflecting on battles with Pelosi, Schiff

President Trump on Tuesday said the United States is the "most difficult country to deal with" as he reflected on his time as president during an Election Day interview on "Fox & Friends."

The president cited "horrible people" who have made his time in office more difficult for the reasoning behind his answer, specifically naming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"It's been mean," he said during the interview.

"You deal with people that are very deceptive," Trump said. "They'll go, 'Mr. President, tell me, who is the country that's most difficult to deal with? Is it Russia, is it China, is it North Korea?' ... No, by far the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S. It's not even close."

He continued: "We have some very, very deceptive people," naming Schiff again.

Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff have been critical of the president since he took office nearly four years ago and helped lead his impeachment proceedings in January. Schumer and Pelosi also sparred with Senate Republicans during coronavirus stimulus negotiations before the 2020 election, which may have put Trump in better standing with undecided voters.

The president has held cordial meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the course of his presidency and became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in June 2019, though he has implemented sanctions on all three countries.