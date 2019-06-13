Trump unveils new red, white and blue Air Force One paint job

President Trump, in an interview aired Thursday, unveiled the new red, white and blue paint job for the new Air Force One -- and promised that the jet would also be much bigger than the existing presidential plane.

“Here’s your new Air Force One and I’m doing that for other presidents, not for me,” Trump told ABC News in the Oval Office.

The scheme involves a blue base and a white top, with a thin red line through the middle where the windows are situated.

The red, white and blue paint job replaces the current white and light blue design selected by President John Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy. Axios reported that he wanted a “more American” scheme that isn’t “Jackie Kennedy color.”

The redesign comes as part of the contract with Boeing to build a fleet of two new Air Force jets. Trump was a critic of the project and eventually reached a deal with Boeing to buy the jets for $3.9 billion -- $1.4 billion down from the original estimate.

"It's a 747, but you know, it's a much bigger plane," Trump told ABC. "It's a much bigger wing span."

Trump was asked if it had an escape pod similar to that in the “Air Force One” movie starring Harrison Ford.

“You know what, there are a couple of secrets I don’t think we’re supposed to be talking about,” Trump joked.

The new jets are scheduled to arrive by 2024.

Fox Business Network’s Matthew Rocco contributed to this report.