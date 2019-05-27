Trump unloads over impeachment push, says Dems are ‘getting nothing done in Congress’

President Trump on Monday fired back at the lawmakers who are calling for his impeachment, accusing Democrats of “getting nothing done” in Congress because of their overriding interest in investigating him.

In tweets from Japan, where he is meeting with leaders over the Memorial Day holiday, the president ripped Democrats as “obstructionists” and questioned their rationale for trying to remove him from office.

“Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country’s history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more?” Trump said. “Dems are Obstructionists!”

In another tweet, Trump referenced Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s completed investigation on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and said, “The Dems are getting NOTHING done in Congress! They only want a Do-Over on Mueller!”

Trump’s tweet about impeachment was in response to comments made on Sunday by freshman Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a vocal proponent of impeachment. During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Tlaib said she believes House Democrats are “moving towards” pursuing articles of impeachment.

“Look, this is not about the 2020 election,” Tlaib said. “It's about doing what's right now for our country.”

The Republican National Committee hit back at Tlaib over her comments, saying she “continues to obsess over impeachment."

”Democrats want to impeach @realDonaldTrump because they don’t have any other message heading into 2020 and they’re scared they can’t beat him at the ballot box,” tweeted RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted calls to begin impeachment proceedings, questioning the political wisdom of it. But she has been facing increasing pressure from members inside her caucus to reverse course, amid frustration over the Trump administration's resistance to congressional subpoenas for information related to Mueller's probe.