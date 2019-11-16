Trump undergoes tests at Walter Reed as part of annual physical, White House says

President Trump spent more than two hours at Walter Reed National Medical Center Saturday to undergo what the White House said were medical tests as part of his annual physical, despite undergoing the exam in February.

The appointment didn't appear on the president's public schedule, as was the case for his physicals last year and this year. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday that Trump had decided to "kind of get a headstart with some routine checkups."

"We've got a really busy year ahead, as you can imagine," said Grisham, referring to the 2020 election campaign. "... It was very routine. We had a down day today and so he made the decision to head there."

Grisham added that the president "is as healthy as can be ... He's got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night. He's doing just fine."

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES 'WORKING AGAINST THE PRESIDENT' SHOULD RESIGN, WH PRESS SECRETARY SAYS

In a statement earlier Saturday, Grisham said Trump, 73, had “a quick exam and labs” and assured he remains in good health.

“The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week,” she said.

While at the hospital, Trump spent time with the family of a special forces soldier injured in Afghanistan and met with hospital staff "to say hello" and "to share his thanks for all the outstanding care they provide to our Wounded Warriors, and wish them an early happy Thanksgiving," according to Grisham.

Saturday's visit was Trump's ninth trip to Walter Reed since taking office in January of 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Results from Trump's last physical nine months ago revealed that he had gained six pounds since taking office. At 243 pounds and 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a Body Mass Index rating of 30.4, the president passed the official threshold for being considered obese. Obesity, a common weight condition that affects 40 percent of Americans, can increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and some forms of cancer.

Trump doesn't drink alcohol or smoke but has a hearty appetite for fast food, steaks and desserts. His primary form of exercise is golf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.