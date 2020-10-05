Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 47 mins ago

Trump’s tweets during coronavirus battle show he’s back to his routine

This weekend he was seen being driven outside the hospital to thank supporters

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Dr. Nicole Saphier: Walter Reed medical team is being 'aggressive' with President Trump’s coronavirus treatmentVideo

Dr. Nicole Saphier: Walter Reed medical team is being 'aggressive' with President Trump’s coronavirus treatment

Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier reacts to the latest updates on President Trump’s coronavirus treatment on ‘Fox &amp; Friends’

President Trump fired off a barrage of tweets Monday morning as he battles COVID-19 and attempts to prove he can still handle his normal routine while working from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump tweeted about 20 times Monday morning, mostly encouraging his supporters to vote. On Sunday, he was seen being driven past his supporters outside the hospital to thank them.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RELEASES UPDATE, SAYS HE'S FEELING 'MUCH BETTER' AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

"PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

In this image from video, President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Phillip Crowther)

In this image from video, President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Phillip Crowther)

"SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE!" he wrote.

"FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!" he wrote.

He also quoted a "Fox & Friends" interview in which a voter said he would support Trump in the 2020 election because his union worker father's 401K has tripled under the president.

"Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high," Trump wrote, "NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!"

Trump also warned that Democrats would enact "tax increases" and that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, wants to "obliterate" the Second Amendment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election