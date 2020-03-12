Trump tweets out series of tips on how to avoid coronavirus

President Tweeted out a series of charts on Thursday explaining safety precautions Americans can take to avoid becoming infected by the coronavirus.

The charts, which include tips for home, work, school and other locations, advise people to wash their hands thoroughly, adjust any unnecessary travel or plans, and avoid going to work or school if you feel sick.

The tweets come a day after Trump announced the suspension of travel between European countries and the United States for 30 days as the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic continues to grow.

The travel measure will go into effect at midnight Friday, Trump said during a nationally televised message from the White House on Wednesday. He said the "strong but necessary" restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom.

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the U.S. and many other nations have enacted tough measures to contain the illness, including barring foreign visitors from countries ravaged by the outbreak.

"I'm confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we'll ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus," Trump said.

The Trump administration so far has barred travelers from mainland China, where the virus originated last December, and Iran, which also has seen a spike in infections, from entering the United States.

The restrictions covered any foreign nationals who visited those countries within the past 14 days.

The virus has killed over 4,200 people and sickened nearly 120,000 others globally. Some 1,200 cases have been reported in the U.S.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In addition to travel restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Americans to avoid all nonessential travel to multiple countries, including Italy, which largely has been in a lockdown state amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Other nations included South Korea, China and Iran. The agency also has warned Americans to take extra precautions when traveling to Japan.

Fox News Louis Casiano contributed to this report.