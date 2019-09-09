Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump tweets dramatic photo of lightning strike behind Air Force One: ‘Amazing!’

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
President Trump hosts a Keep America Great rallyVideo

President Trump hosts a Keep America Great rally

The president speaks to supporters in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

President Trump on Monday tweeted a dramatic photo of a lightning strike behind Air Force One shortly before arriving for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

“Departing MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina for Fayetteville, North Carolina. This is amazing!” the president tweeted.

The photo was first tweeted by CNN politics supervising producer Steve Brusk, who noted that Trump “had to cancel his planned tour of Hurricane Dorian damage because of thunderstorms in Fayetteville, NC.”

“This was a lightning strike behind Air Force One shortly after he arrived.” Brusk wrote.

TRUMP HOSTS RALLY IN NORTH CAROLINA AHEAD OF PIVOTAL HOUSE SPECIAL ELECTION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president's visit to North Carolina comes three days after Hurricane Dorian made landfall there, with maximum sustained winds around 90 mph. Days earlier it lashed the Bahamas as a Category 5 monster hurricane.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.