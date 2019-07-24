Trump tweets cryptic statement as Mueller hearings end

Minutes after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.

"TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!" Trump said on Twitter.

Although it is unclear what the President was referring to, Mueller's nearly 8 hours of testimony, reiterated many of the points already enumerated in his summary report of the Russia investigation.

Throughout the back to back hearings, Democrats questioned Mueller about the contents of his report, pressing him on whether or not the findings of the investigation truly exonerated the president, to which Mueller responded "No."

In sometimes contentious rapport, where Mueller appeared flustered and asked members of the committees to repeat the questions multiple times, Republicans grilled the former FBI director over the way he conducted the investigation and whether or not personal political bias played into the findings.

Mueller denied that Trump's assertions that the investigation was a "witch hunt" and insinuated that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian aid to help them win the 2016 election.

Perhaps one of the most seemingly revealing moments in the hearings occurred when Mueller testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee that if it were not for the Office of Legal Counsel rule that says a sitting president can not be indicted, Mueller would have criminally charged the president based on the findings of his investigation.

“The reason that you did not indict the president is because of the OLC opinion that you cannot indict a sitting president, correct?” Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. asked Mueller.

“Correct,” Mueller replied.

Mueller backpedaled on these remarks at the top of the second hearing of the day, saying “I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning. I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu, who said and I quote, ‘You didn’t charge the President because of the OLC opinion. That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report and as I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the President committed a crime.”