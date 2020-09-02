Trump says Kennedy loss in Senate primary sign of 'Radical Left' control of Democrats and Biden

President Trump on Wednesday morning weighed in on Sen. Ed Markey's win in the Democratic primary for his Massachusetts seat, noting that the loser in that election, Rep. Joe Kennedy, was supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"See, even a Kennedy isn’t safe in the new Radical Left Democrat Party,' Trump said. "Taxes up big, no 2A. Biden has completely lost control. Pelosi strongly backed the loser!"

Marky and Kennedy are both progressives. But the veteran senator Markey was backed by much of the farther left wing of the Democratic Party, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., while Kennedy, currently a Democratic House member, was supported by Pelosi, D-Calif.

KENNEDY CONCEDES TO MARKEY IN HEATED MASSACHUSETTS SENATE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

The race is the latest in which highly-progressive candidates have flexed their electoral muscle in Democratic primaries. Justice Democrats, a group dedicated to helping progressives win primary challenges that backed Ocasio-Cortez in her 2018 race against former Rep. Joe Crowley, endorsed Cori Bush against Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay and Jamaal Bowman of New York against longtime Rep. Eliot Engel this year. Both Engel and Clay were endorsed by Pelosi. Both lost.

Pelosi, who has regularly fought against primary challenges against members of her own caucus, drew backlash for the endorsement, specifically from Ocasio-Cortez, who cast Markey as a champion of the progressive movement.

"No one gets to complain about primary challenges again," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "It seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity."

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN OVER 'RADICAL LEFT' RIOTS IN NEW WISCONSIN, MINNESOTA ADS

Pelosi defended her decision to back Kennedy, saying that she supports members of her caucus no matter what. And Markey wasn't just backed by anti-establishment figures like Ocasio-Cortez -- he was supported by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., too.

Regardless, Kennedy, as he conceded Tuesday night, appeared intent on healing any divisions within the party that may have been caused by the tense primary race.

"A few moments ago I called Sen. Markey to congratulate him and to pledge my support to him and his campaign in the months ahead.," Kennedy told supporters. "The senator is a good man. You have never heard me say otherwise."

Notably, Kennedy's loss ended a nearly 80-year undefeated streak for his family's political dynasty when running for office in Massachusetts. Kennedy, who was a rising star in the Democratic Party, is the grandson of the late senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and great-nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.

But Markey kept a different streak alive -- he's never lost a race in nearly 50 years in elective politics.

Trump's Wednesday tweet continues to highlight one of the major points he's made in his campaign -- that establishment Democrats like Pelosi and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are allegedly hostages of the more progressive elements of their party.

"The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it," Trump said back in mid-July. The Biden campaign has shot back against those allegations, and Biden addressed them in a speech Monday.

"Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters?" he quipped. "Really? I want a safe America."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.