Trump touts nearly $1B in US infrastructure plans, proposals

America’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure are being eyed for sorely needed funding boosts, according to a series of Twitter messages from President Trump on Thursday evening.

The president’s messages listed 20 states as being set to divvy up nearly $1 billion in federal dollars – with much of the money being directed to state transportation departments and port operators.

The largest single allocation mentioned by the president Thursday was $135 million proposed for Louisiana – to build 8.3 miles of elevated highway between the Leeville Bridge and Golden Meadow, south of New Orleans, in order to avoid flooding.

However, the president’s broader plan for pumping $1 trillion into infrastructure improvements faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who are concerned about spiraling federal deficits, The Hill reported.

Other planned allocations mentioned Thursday include:

$79.5 million to Port Houston in Texas to boost capacity and efficiency of its Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

$73.7 million for the Puget Sound Gateway Program in Washington state.

$71.5 million for completion of the Greenville Bypass in Washington County, Miss., a project that’s expected to reduce travel times along Highway 82.

$65 million for Rhode Island for “multiple safety improvements and repairs” along the state’s RI-246 corridor.

$60.7 million for Eagle County, Colo., for improvements to a stretch of the Vail Pass along Interstate 70.

$56.8 million to New Castle County, Del., for a redesign of an interchange at Interstate 95 and state Highway 896.

$55.1 million to Kentucky for widening of a stretch of the Mountain Parkway from two lanes to four lanes.

$50 million to Nevada for a proposed reconstruction of the interchange between Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15.

Other states eyed for infrastructure funding include Arkansas ($40 million); Minnesota ($40 million); Maine ($38.1 million); South Carolina ($34.6 million); Florida ($29.9 million); Michigan ($25 million); North Carolina ($25 million); West Virginia ($12 million); Tennessee ($11.2 million); Wisconsin ($6.8 million); and Oklahoma ($6.2 million).