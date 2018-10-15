Trump tours hurricane-battered Florida and Georgia, praises recovery efforts

President Trump and the first lady arrived in the Florida Panhandle on Monday morning to tour areas of the Sunshine State and Georgia that were devastated by Hurricane Michael last week.

Speaking to the media shortly after landing and ahead of an aerial tour of the destruction, Trump praised the work being done by Florida GOP Gov. Rick Scott and emergency workers throughout the southeast in the wake of the storm.

“Gov. Rick Scott has done an incredible job,” Trump said. “He steps up in the biggest emergencies and the biggest problems.”

The storm crashed ashore Wednesday before moving up the East Coast with 155 mph winds. As a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, Michael was one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in U.S. history. Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long has called the destruction some of the worst he’s ever seen.

Trump declared a state of emergency in Georgia last week, releasing federal resources to help the state. The White House said it was fully committed to helping state and local agencies with recovery efforts.

As of Sunday, the storm had killed nearly 20 people in four states, while dozens more remained missing in Florida Panhandle communities, Reuters reported. FEMA spokesman David Passey told Fox News: “We are confident that the number of people not yet accounted for will decline as family members can reconnect.”

Passey said FEMA and other agencies will remain in the area for several months to aid the recovery. The death toll was expected to rise as rescue officials continue their search for bodies or survivors. But damaged roads and infrastructure brought by the storm have hampered rescue efforts, officials say.

Four days after the storm struck, a large swath of the Panhandle was suffering, from little beach towns to the larger Panama City to rural communities miles from where the hurricane came ashore. More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Florida were without electricity, along with about 120,000 in Georgia.

Trump said Monday that there are thousands of personnel currently working to restore power to the area, but noted one issue is that many homes have been devastated beyond repair. The president added that his main goal is to make sure that residents in Florida and Georgia are safe and being taken care of.

“Our big thing is feeding, water and making sure that everyone is safe,” he said.