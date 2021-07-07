Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google over alleged censorship

Trump was booted off of Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday is announcing that he will lead a lawsuit over alleged censorship against Twitter, Facebook and Google -- three tech companies that removed him from their platforms after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. 

The lawsuit will be a class-action, with Trump as the lead plaintiff, claiming that he's been censored by the companies, the Associated Press reported. He will speak about the legal action from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

Twitter, YouTube and Facebook each barred Trump over his false claims that the presidential election was stolen, alleging that he contributed to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. YouTube is owned by Google. 

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Trump was banned from most major social media platforms shortly after Jan. 6. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a blog post about its decision. 

But Republicans and Trump himself have maintained that these companies are unfairly censoring conservatives, pointing to international dictators who still can post on Twitter. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

