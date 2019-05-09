Trump to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan as defense secretary, White House says

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said President Trump intends to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to become the U.S. secretary of defense, following his time serving as acting secretary.

The president's decision to have Shanahan permanently lead the department is "based upon his outstanding service to the Country and his demonstrated ability to lead," a statement tweeted by Sanders said.

"Acting Secretary Shanahan has proven over the last several months that he is beyond qualified to lead the Department of Defense, and he will continue to do so," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.