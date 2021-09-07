Fox News confirms: Trump to hold rally next month at Iowa State Fairgrounds

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Iowa next month where he will hold a rally in Des Moines, a source familiar with the former president's political operation has confirmed to Fox News.

The rally, first reported by the Des Moines Register, will be held on October 9 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. This will be Trump's first trip back to the first-in-the-nation caucus state since the 2020 election.

As reported by the Des Moines Register, Trump "returned to Iowa frequently in the closing days of the 2020 election, holding a rally in Des Moines on Oct. 15, 2020. He last visited Iowa for a rally in Dubuque on Nov. 1, 2020 — two days before the election."

Trump won Iowa in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. He edged out Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Iowa, receiving 53.2 percent of the state's vote versus Biden's 45 percent. Trump carried the state by 9.4 percentage points in 2016.

Trump's visit to the Hawkeye state raises speculation as to whether the former president will seek to return to the White House through the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, Trump took aim at President Joe Biden for his withdrawal from Afghanistan with an ad titled "Failure."

The spot – backed by a very modest ad buy – ran briefly on cable TV, according to officials with Trump’s Save America PAC, which produced the commercial. Save America is also currently fundraising off the ad.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.