Trump visiting Arizona to mark milestone of 200 miles of border wall construction

President Trump is heading to Arizona on Tuesday to spotlight his administration's completion of the 200th mile of border wall construction along the nation’s southern boundary with Mexico.

The president is scheduled to tour the border wall, receive a briefing on construction efforts and take part in a roundtable discussion with local community and elected leaders on border security, all during a visit to Yuma on Tuesday.

BORDER WALL FIGHT ENSNARES ARIZONA PUBLIC LAND

Then-presidential candidate Trump repeatedly pledged during his 2016 campaign for president that “I will build a great, great, wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall,” to slow down the entry of illegal immigrants and drugs into the U.S. The vow was one of the centerpieces of his successful presidential bid.

Trump signed an executive order after taking over in the White House to greenlight construction of the border barrier, but political and legal fights over wall funding slowed down the process.

The president said last month that he planned to build 400 miles of new border wall along the 1,954-mile border by the end of the year, and reach 500 miles by early 2021.

After his official White House stop along the border in Yuma, the president heads to Phoenix to speak at what’s expected to be a large "Students for Trump" convention that’s being organized by the conservative group Turning Point USA. "Students for Trump" is a youth group dedicated to the president’s reelection.

The president’s trip to Arizona comes as the state is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases.

Trump’s stop in Arizona is his latest in a string of visits to key general election battleground states.

BIDEN WITH EDGE IN MOST RECENT FOX NEWS POLL IN ARIZONA

Then GOP presidential nominee Trump carried the state by less than 4 percentage points in the 2016 election. A Fox News Poll conducted three weeks ago indicated presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a 46-42 percent advantage over Trump in the state.

The president heads to Wisconsin – another crucial swing state – on Thursday. In an official trip, Trump will visit and give a speech at a shipyard in Marinette.

A Fox News poll in Wisconsin conducted three weeks ago indicated the former vice president topping Trump by 9 points.