Trump calls out Rashida Tlaib for posting video of herself excitedly walking to impeachment vote

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., encountered mass criticism on Thursday after she posted an Instagram video showing her smiling and apparently excited while walking to vote for President Trump's impeachment.

"I am on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump," she said with a wide smile. She also panned the camera towards what appeared to be her staff. Someone could be heard laughing and shouting "woo!" in apparent celebration.

Tlaib famously pledged earlier this year to "impeach the motherf----r," giving Republicans fodder to discount House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim that impeachment was a "somber" and "solemn" duty.

Pelosi, D-Calif., led her chamber in impeaching the president on Wednesday. House Democrats passed the articles of impeachment along partisan lines as Pelosi and others wore dark colors, apparently to mark the sad tone of the event.

On Thursday, President Trump posted Tlaib's video, suggesting that progressives like Tlaib were a threat to Democrats' political success.

"This is what the Dems are dealing with. Does anyone think this is good for the USA!" he said.

On Instagram, Tlaib also posted a picture of herself smiling with Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has long called for Trump's impeachment.

The post contained the hashtag "#impeached" and the header of the photo read "MOOD" with Waters and Tlaib smiling.

Republicans derided the display on Twitter, expressing doubts about Pelosi's insistence that Democrats were being "solemn" about the historic vote.

"Democrats pat themselves on the back, shamelessly proud of their dishonest manipulation of the truth and a vote that has torn this country apart," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted. "This will go down as the weakest case for impeachment in history, justifying the founders’ fears of politically driven impeachment."

"Watching @SpeakerPelosi and House Democrats pretending they were somber about #impeachment was comical," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., tweeted. "It was a foregone conclusion because — as you can see — they just couldn't help themselves. #Hypocrites"

Pelosi, one of the party's highest-ranking officials, had to shoo away applause on the House floor after she announced the vote for article one of impeachment. Her office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on Tlaib's video.