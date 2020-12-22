Trump threatens to veto massive COVID bill, demands Congress make this big change

President Trump slammed the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as a "disgrace" on Tuesday evening, urging Congress amend the bill to increase the direct payments given to Americans.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

In addition, Trump is demanding that lawmakers "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items" from the legislation, "or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package"

"Maybe that administration will be me," Trump added. "And we will get it done."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.