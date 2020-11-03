Trump thanks campaign staffers, predicts 'incredible night': 'Tremendous group of people'

President Donald Trump was buoyant as he spoke to staff at his campaign headquarters in Virginia, predicting a “great night.”

“The lines have been amazing, and I think we’re going to have a great week and have a great night,” Trump said. “And we’re going to have, much more importantly, we’re going to have a great four years.”

"I want to thank everybody -- this is a tremendous group of people."

Trump boasted about his final sprint on the last day of campaigning. He spoke at “five plus one” rallies, referring to his Michigan rally in Grand Rapids just after midnight. The president’s HQ stop is the only appearance he is planning to make after his grueling 14 rallies in 72 hours and a phone call into “Fox & Friends.”

“I feel very good. After doing that many rallies, your voice gets a bit choppy,” Trump joked. He once again claimed that he had numbers “like you’ve never seen,” and dared the media to fact-check him.

Trump continued to tout recent successes, such as the recent GDP growth – around 33%, according to reports – as well as his gains with Black and Latino voters, and he spoke again about upcoming vaccines for the coronavirus, which he said are “coming out very soon.”

“We have seen African Americans way up, and Hispanic Americans, and people have seen that,” the president said. “They're tired of being used by the Democrats for 100 years -- I mean, it's been 100 years. So, I think we're doing very well there.”

When asked if he had a speech prepared for tonight, the president denied any plans.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” the president said, adding that “winning is easy -- losing is never easy, not for me, it’s not.”

“It’s politics, and it’s elections, and you never know.”

Trump also revived criticism against recent Supreme Court decisions that extended deadlines for mail-in votes, saying that the decisions – particularly the Pennsylvania decision – were “unfortunate.”

“I think we should know what happens on the night – let people put their ballots in earlier,” the president argued. “You can’t have these things delayed for many days and maybe weeks: you can’t do that. The whole world is waiting.”

While the president made his stop in Virginia, Joe Biden continued to campaign in Pennsylvania, where polls indicate a narrowing race.