Trump goes on tear against media critics over coverage of economy, Russia case

President Trump declared Tuesday that The New York Times should “get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness” for its negative coverage of his presidency, as part of an early-morning Twitter tear against a range of media outlets.

“I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness—they are truly the Enemy of the People!” Trump tweeted.

The president also blasted Times opinion columnist Paul Krugman, whose latest op-ed says “one of our two parties”—the Republican Party—“no longer believes in American values.” The column criticizes Trump and the results of the Russia investigation, claiming the president was aware of intervention in his campaign by a “hostile foreign power” and, once in office, tried to obstruct any investigation into that fact.

“Paul Krugman of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me. He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is. He said Market would crash, Only Record Highs!” Trump tweeted.

He added: “The Radical Left Democrats, together with their leaders in the Fake News Media, have gone totally insane! I guess that means that the Republican agenda is working. Stay tuned for more!”

The president went on to tout his administration’s impact on the economy, claiming the mainstream media ignores the positive effect his presidency has had.

“In the ‘old days’ if you were President and you had a good economy, you were basically immune from criticism. Remember, ‘It’s the economy stupid.’ Today I have, as President, perhaps the greatest economy in history… and to the Mainstream Media, it means NOTHING. But it will!” he tweeted.

The president’s Twitter rampage comes amid mounting criticism from Democrats following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly 500-page Russia report last week. The special counsel, after a nearly two-year investigation, did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. But the report revealed an array of controversial actions and requests made by the president that were examined as part of Mueller’s investigation’s obstruction inquiry. Despite the findings, Mueller did not come to a conclusion on the matter of whether the president obstructed justice.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Trump went after CNN’s Chris Cuomo, blasting the network for giving him a primetime show. The president also slammed MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, saying the host of “Morning Joe” has “nosedived” and calling him “too Angry, Dumb and Sick.”

The president later added that Twitter, the social media platform itself, is playing "political games."