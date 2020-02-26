Trump taunts Dems after chaotic debate performance, pleads ‘give me an opponent!’

President Trump on Wednesday taunted the Democratic presidential primary field for their “crazy, chaotic” debate in South Carolina the night before, ripping into the major candidates and pleading for them to “just give me an opponent!”

“Crazy, chaotic Democrat Debate last night,” he tweeted.

Trump was responding to Tuesday night’s debate ahead of this Saturday’s primary in South Carolina and next week’s Super Tuesday contests. One by one, he took shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and environmental activist Tom Steyer.

He started his jabs with a reference to a debate gaffe by Biden in which he said 150 million people have been killed by guns since 2007 (he apparently meant 150,000).

“Fake News said Biden did well, even though he said half of our population was shot to death. Would be OVER for most. Mini Mike was weak and unsteady, but helped greatly by his many commercials (which are not supposed to be allowed during a debate),” he tweeted.

He then turned to Warren, whom he has nicknamed “Pocahontas” due to her past disputed claims to have Native American heritage.

“Pocahontas was mean, & undisciplined, mostly aiming at Crazy Bernie and Mini Mike. They don’t know how to handle her, but I know she is a 'chocker'. Steyer was a disaster who, along with Mini, are setting records in $’s per vote,” he wrote. “Just give me an opponent!”

Trump’s apparent glee is in contrast to the growing anxiety among centrist Democrats that the messy race, exemplified by the contentious primary debate, could lead to the far-left Sanders steamrolling his way to the nomination -- something many moderates believe could spell doom for the Democratic Party up and down the ballot in November.

Sanders tied in Iowa with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and then followed that up with wins in New Hampshire's primary and Nevada's caucuses. While Biden has been comfortably in the lead for South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, recent polls show Sanders catching up.