Trump targeted Michigan's top 3 officials because they're all women, state AG says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel continued her criticism of President Trump on Friday, claiming he had “risked the health, safety and welfare” of all Michiganders by removing his mask during a tour of a Ford Motor Co. factory in the state Tuesday.

“I will not remain silent and just twiddle my thumbs as I see him do that," Nessel told NPR's "All Things Considered."

Nessel said she believes Trump has been at odds with the state’s top three leaders recently, in part because they’re all women.

"I guess if any one of us were doing Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo's dishes, he might be fine with us. But since we're not and we're actually running the state of Michigan, he seems to have a real issue," she told NPR.

TRUMP BLASTS MICHIGAN AG FOR 'VICIOUSLY THREATENING' FORD FOR LETTIGN HIM TOUR PLANT WITHOUT MASK

Trump called Nessel the “Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan,” on Twitter on Thursday after his Ford plant tour and claimed she “viciously attacked” the company after his visit. Nessel told CNN the state would have a “very serious conversation” with Ford for allowing the president to take off his mask.

Nessel also shot back on Twitter, saying it seemed like "you have a problem with all 3 women who run MI-as well as your ability to tell the truth.”

In recent weeks, Trump has also been feuding with Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Whitmer, a Democrat, first drew Trump’s ire in late March, when he posted that she was in “way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue” about the amount of federal supplies the state needed to deal with the coronavirus.

“I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help,” Whitmer answered back at the time. “We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it.”

Trump more recently sided with protesters calling for Whitmer to reopen the state amid Michigan’s stay-at-home order and last week he threatened to cut the state’s federal funding if the Michigan expands voting by mail for the November election. Whitmer told CBS News the move was a “ridiculous,” “scary” distraction.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted he “will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

Trump also called Benson a “rogue Secretary of State" Wednesday, claiming she “illegally” and “without authorization” sent out absentee ballots to all registered voters. Voters in Michigan are actually sent ballot applications.

“Every Michigan registered voter has a right to vote by mail,” Benson tweeted at Trump. “I have the authority & responsibility to make sure that they know how to exercise this right - just like my GOP colleagues are doing in GA, IA, NE and WV.”

Nessel reitered her specualtion about the president's motives to NBC News.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Michigan is the only state with women who hold our three executive offices and just in the last — we’re the only state where the president has individually gone after each one of us,” she said, according to NBC. “You do the math.”