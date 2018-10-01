Trump talks new NAFTA deal live blog: President announces US-Mexico-Canada Agreement

President Trump speaks about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement, from the White House Monday.

In a press conference from the Rose Garden, Trump lays out the changes between the USMCA and NAFTA. The USMCA "reduces Trade Barriers to the U.S. and will bring all three Great Nations together in competition with the rest of the world," Trump said in a tweet earlier Monday.

