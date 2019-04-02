Trump talks MAGA's origins and GOP's bright 2020 prospects

President Trump spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner on Tuesday. There, he took some credit for originating the now-iconic slogan "Make America Great Again" (MAGA).

“They were saying it was the greatest theme in the history of politics,” he said, wondering aloud if MAGA should morph into Keep America Great.

“How do you give that up for a new one? KAGA. KAGA. Everything’s MAGA. Even when I do a tweet -- that has kept us in business, those tweets. It's the only form of defense because the press is 94 percent against us,” he said.

He said he came up with MAGA slogan himself.

On another note, Trump told House Republicans their time in the minority is not going to last long.

Trump said: “We’re going to take back the House. We are.”

Democrats hold a 235-197 majority in the House, with three vacancies.

The Democrats found success in the November elections by attracting support from women, people of color and college-educated voters, particularly in suburban districts.

Trump said tax cuts and his work on trade deals would bolster the GOP in 2020.

